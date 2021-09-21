Canada new housing price index for August 0.7% versus 0.8% estimate

Canada new house price index for August

  • prior report +0.4%
  • New housing price index rose by 0.7% versus 0.8% estimate
  • home prices rose in 13 of the 27 census metropolitan areas
  • new home prices rose 12.2% year over year
  • London metropolitan area had the largest on the back of the lowest inventory since 2017. Prices increase by 3.9%. Ottawa prices rose 2.9%. The aggregate for St. John, Fredericton and Moncton come in at 1.7% 
  • Edmonton saw a -0.5% decline while Saskatoon felt -0.1%
  • year on year Ottawa leads the charge with a 27.5% gain followed by Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo at 26.9% and Windsor at 22.7%
