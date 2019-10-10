Canada new housing price index for the month of August 0.1% versus -0.1% est.
- month on month +0.1% versus -0.1% estimate. Prior month -0.1%
- year on year -0.3% versus -0.4% estimate. Prior month -0.4%
- Toronto prices were unchanged and are down -1.3 YoY
- Vancouver unchanged, -1.3% YoY
- Calgary unchanged, -2.2% YoY
- Montréal +1.1%. +4.3% YoY
- Ottawa +0.5%, +5.5% YoY
The house price data covers single-family, semi detached, and rowhouses. It does not include condominiums which account for two thirds of new urban residential construction