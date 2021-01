Raw materials price index +0.6% vs +0.5% prior

Of 21 commodity groups, prices up in 9, down in 9, unchanged in 3



The drop in industrial prices was driven by the pullback in lumber prices (-10.7) after the summer surge. They were still up 34.4% y/y.





Overall prices were flat year-over-year but that masks the wild divergence between energy (-28.6%) and metals (+21.0%).