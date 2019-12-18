Canada November CPI +2.2% vs +2.2% y/y expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian November 2019 CPI data:

  • Highest since May
  • Prior was +1.9%
  • CPI -0.1% m/m vs -0.1% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.3%
Energy is a big part of the story here as prices cratered in November 2018. That's kept y/y energy prices negative every year since Oct 2018. That drop is now finally running off and prices were up 1.5% y/y. Natural gas prices were also higher in November.

Core measures:
  • Median 2.4% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.2%, revised to +2.3%)
  • Common 1.9% vs 1.9% exp (prior 1.9%)
  • Trim 2.2% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.1%)
The median core CPI number is the highest since 2009. Note, however, that the series wasn't published until a few years ago and those older readings were synthesized. In any case, 2.4% inflation is getting close to the level where it starts to worry the BOC and as a result, USD/CAD is at the lows of the day at 1.3143.
Canada median core CPI
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose