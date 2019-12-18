Canada November CPI +2.2% vs +2.2% y/y expected

Canadian November 2019 CPI data:

Highest since May



Prior was +1.9%

CPI -0.1% m/m vs -0.1% expected

Prior m/m reading was +0.3% Energy is a big part of the story here as prices cratered in November 2018. That's kept y/y energy prices negative every year since Oct 2018. That drop is now finally running off and prices were up 1.5% y/y. Natural gas prices were also higher in November.





Median 2.4% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.2%, revised to +2.3%)



Common 1.9% vs 1.9% exp (prior 1.9%)



Trim 2.2% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.1%)

The median core CPI number is the highest since 2009. Note, however, that the series wasn't published until a few years ago and those older readings were synthesized. In any case, 2.4% inflation is getting close to the level where it starts to worry the BOC and as a result, USD/CAD is at the lows of the day at 1.3143.





Core measures: