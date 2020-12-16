Canada November CPI +1.0% y/y vs +0.8% expected
Canada November 2020 inflation data
- Prior was +0.7%
- CPI % m/m vs +0.0% exp
- Prior month +0.4% m/m
- CPI ex-gasoline +1.3% y/y vs +1.0% prior
- Median % vs 1.9% exp (prior 1.9%)
- Common % vs 1.6% exp (prior 1.6%)
- Trim % vs 1.8% exp (prior 1.8%)
"As the household savings rate declined compared with the early months of the pandemic, physical distancing rules encouraging Canadians to stay home may have prompted increased spending on big-ticket items for the home," Statistics Canada said.