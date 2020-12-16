Canada November CPI +1.0% y/y vs +0.8% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada November 2020 inflation data

Canada, CPI
  • Prior was +0.7%
  • CPI % m/m vs +0.0% exp
  • Prior month +0.4% m/m
  • CPI ex-gasoline +1.3% y/y vs +1.0% prior
Core measures y/y:
  • Median % vs 1.9% exp (prior 1.9%)
  • Common % vs 1.6% exp (prior 1.6%)
  • Trim % vs 1.8% exp (prior 1.8%)
This is on the high side. Central banks are going to be tested on pledges to let inflation run hot in the year ahead.

"As the household savings rate declined compared with the early months of the pandemic, physical distancing rules encouraging Canadians to stay home may have prompted increased spending on big-ticket items for the home," Statistics Canada said.
Canada CPI components

