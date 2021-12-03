Canada November employment +153.7K vs +35.0K expected

Prior was +31.2K

Unemployment rate 6.0% vs 6.6% expected

Participation rate 65.3% vs 65.3 prior



Full time jobs +79.9K vs +36.4K prior

Part time jobs +73.8K vs -5.2K prior

Average hourly wages +3.0% y/y vs +2.1% prior



This is a sensational report. USD/CAD has immediately fallen to 1.2775 from 1.2817 but mixed in with that is the impact of the US non-farm payrolls report.





The unemployment rate is the lowest since February 2020 and overall jobs are now 186K above pre-pandemic levels.

The Bank of Canada meeting next week will be an interesting one. Without omicron, this would mean signals about a faster pace of rate hikes but the BOC will have to weigh that against virus developments.





