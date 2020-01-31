Canada November GDP +0.1% m/m vs 0.0% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian November monthly GDP data

Canada GDP by industry Nov 2019
  • Prior was -0.1%
  • GDP +1.5% vs +1.4% y/y expected
  • 15 of 20 sectors rose
  • Laggards were in mining, oil & gas, transportation & warehousing -- in part due to disruptions in rail and pipelines
  • Construction +0.5%
  • Retail trade +0.5% vs -1.1% in Oct, led by motor vehicles
  • Goods producing +0.1% m/m
  • Service providing +0.1% m/m
A major factor was a 2.1% rise in utilities, as a result of unseasonably cold weather in central Canada.

In a separate report the December industrial product price index was +0.1% vs 0.0% expected.


ForexLive
