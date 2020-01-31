Canada November GDP +0.1% m/m vs 0.0% expected

Prior was -0.1%

GDP +1.5% vs +1.4% y/y expected

15 of 20 sectors rose

Laggards were in mining, oil & gas, transportation & warehousing -- in part due to disruptions in rail and pipelines

Construction +0.5%

Retail trade +0.5% vs -1.1% in Oct, led by motor vehicles



Goods producing +0.1% m/m

Service providing +0.1% m/m



A major factor was a 2.1% rise in utilities, as a result of unseasonably cold weather in central Canada.







In a separate report the December industrial product price index was +0.1% vs 0.0% expected.

