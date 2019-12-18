Canada November Teranet house price index +1.4% vs +1.0% y/y prior

Author: Adam Button

Canadian house price data from Teranet:

  • Prior was +1.0% y/y
  • +0.2% m/m vs -0.1% prior
Teranet said house prices have risen in four straight months on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Ottawa (+15.4%) and Montreal (+11.0%) are biggest positive contributors while Vancouver (-5.4%) is a drag.

