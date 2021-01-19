Canada November wholesale trade sales +0.7% vs +1.0% expected

Wholesale sales data from Canada





Seventh consecutive month of gains

Prior was +1.0%

Manufacturing sales -0.6% vs -0.4% expected

Manufacturing sales ex autos +0.2%



November inventories decreased 0.6% to $89.6 billion-its lowest level since March 2019



Full report



Sales in November were 4.4% higher than in February, so the pre-pandemic losses have been completely erased. All subsectors are also up year-over-year.





The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector has been the strongest since the pandemic with building supplies close behind.







Wholesalers are running lean inventories and that suggests there's more good news to come in the pipeline even with new orders down 1.2% in November.

