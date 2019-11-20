Canada October CPI data due Wednesday - preview

Canadian inflation figures on #da20 November 2019 at 1330GMT

A couple of CAD banks on what to expect:





TD (in brief0

headline CPI forecast +0.4% m/m and + 2.0% y/y

Gasoline prices were little changed on the month despite seasonal headwinds, which should see the year-ago drag from energy diminish by ~0.1pp.

Outside of gasoline, we expect natural gas and heating oil to drive a modest increase in energy prices, reflecting unseasonably cold weather across Western Canada during the month.

this will be more than offset by softer food prices following a pullback in producer-level food prices along with agriculture products

Stripping out both leaves the ex. food & energy index up 0.6% m/m, with much of this driven by seasonal effects in apparel and telecoms. Looking to the Bank's preferred core measures, we see downside risks, owing to sizeable base-effects.



Scotia are also at 2.0% y/y & 0.4% m/m, citing: