Prior was +0.5%

CPI +0.4% m/m vs +0.2% exp

Prior month -0.1% m/m

CPI ex-gasoline +1.0% y/y



Median 1.9% vs 1.9% exp (prior 1.9%)



Common 1.6% vs 1.5% exp (prior 1.5%)



Trim 1.8% vs 1.8% exp (prior 1.8%)

Core measures:Food prices were a driver for the gain with vegetable prices +9.5% y/y. One drag is mortgage interest costs, which fell 0.7% m/m on lower rates. Meanwhile the homeowners' replacement cost index, which is derived from the price of new homes, rose 1.4% month over month, the largest monthly increase since June 1991.