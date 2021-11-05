Canada October employment change 31.2K versus 42K estimate
Latest Canada employment report for October 2021
- Prior report +157K (vs +60K estimate at the time).
- Employment Change 31.2K vs 42K estimate
- Unemployment rate 6.7% versus 6.8% estimate. In September the unemployment rate came in at 6.9%. The unemployment rate is at a 20 month low and within 1% of the 5.7 rate reached in February 2020
- Full time 36.4 K versus 193.6 K last month .
- Part-time -5.2 K versus -36.5 K last month.
- Public-sector employment unchanged
- Private sector employment +70 K
- Self-employed -38K. This was the lowest since March 2007 trailing its pre-pandemic for February 2020 level by 9.7% (-279K)
- Participation rate 65.3% versus 65.5% last month
- total number of unemployed fell 56K