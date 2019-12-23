Canada October GDP -0.1% vs 0.0% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada October 2019 GDP data:

Canada GDP
  • Prior was +0.1%
  • Fist decline in 8 months
  • Goods-producing -0.5%
  • Service providing unchanged
  • 13 of 20 sectors lower
  • Manufacturing -1.4% (fourth decline in 5 months)
  • Retail trade -1.1% -- largest decline since March 2016
  • GDP +1.2% y/y vs +1.4% expected
  • Prior y/y reading was +1.6% (revised to +1.5%)
The auto strike in the US caused some plants and parts producers to scale back production so there should be a bit of a rebound next month.
 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose