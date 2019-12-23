Canada October GDP -0.1% vs 0.0% expected

Prior was +0.1%

Fist decline in 8 months

Goods-producing -0.5%

Service providing unchanged

13 of 20 sectors lower

Manufacturing -1.4% (fourth decline in 5 months)

Retail trade -1.1% -- largest decline since March 2016



GDP +1.2% y/y vs +1.4% expected

Prior y/y reading was +1.6% (revised to +1.5%)



The auto strike in the US caused some plants and parts producers to scale back production so there should be a bit of a rebound next month.

