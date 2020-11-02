Canada October Markit manufacturing PMI 55.5 vs 56.0 prior

Prior was 56.0





"New orders and output have increased sharply with firms remaining optimistic that production will improve over the course of the year," said Markit economist Shreeya Patel. "Companies appear to be struggling somewhat with the surge in new orders as backlogs rose further while employment increased only marginally during October, highlighting clear capacity pressures at Canadian manufacturers."





Those are some upbeat comments but they also noted price inflation at a 23-month high.

