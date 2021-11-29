Canada October producer price index +1.3% m/m vs +1.0% prior

Canada October industrial product price data

Prior was +1.0%

Prices up 16.7% y/y vs 14.3% y/y prior

Raw materials price index +4.8% m/m vs +2.4% prior+

Full report



Any time you have producer prices climbing more than 1% monthly and raw materials up nearly 5%, you have a problem.





The producer price index has gone parabolic:

Digging through the report, the rise in energy products isn't a surprise but it's notable that it's filtered through to a 25.3% y/y rise in chemicals and chemical products. Another number to keep in mid is a 33% rise in fabricated metals and construction materials.





