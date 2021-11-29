Canada October producer price index +1.3% m/m vs +1.0% prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada October industrial product price data

  • Prior was +1.0%
  • Prices up 16.7% y/y vs 14.3% y/y prior
  • Raw materials price index +4.8% m/m vs +2.4% prior+
  • Full report
Any time you have producer prices climbing more than 1% monthly and raw materials up nearly 5%, you have a problem.

The producer price index has gone parabolic:
Canada October producer price index 
Digging through the report, the rise in energy products isn't a surprise but it's notable that it's filtered through to a 25.3% y/y rise in chemicals and chemical products. Another number to keep in mid is a 33% rise in fabricated metals and construction materials.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose