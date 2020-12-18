Canada October retail sales 0.4% vs. 0.0% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada October 2020 retail sales highlights

Canada retail trade
  • prior month was 1.1%
  • Retail sales 0.4% vs 0.0% estimate
  • Retail sales ex auto 0.0% vs 0.1% estimate
  • 6 straight increases
  • Gains were led by moter vehicle and parts dealers
  • Core sales saw Sporting goods, hobby and book and music store sales increased 11.8%, Furniture and home furnishings rose 6.6%, building materials and garden equip rose 2.9%
  • Sales were up in 6 of 11 subsectors representing 50.9% of the retail trade
  • Volume terms saw sales increase 0.2% in October. 
  • A forward looking view of retail sales for November see sales flat for the month.  
The USDCAD is little changed after the report at 1.2758.  


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose