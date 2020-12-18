Canada October retail sales 0.4% vs. 0.0% estimate
Canada October 2020 retail sales highlights
- prior month was 1.1%
- Retail sales 0.4% vs 0.0% estimate
- Retail sales ex auto 0.0% vs 0.1% estimate
- 6 straight increases
- Gains were led by moter vehicle and parts dealers
- Core sales saw Sporting goods, hobby and book and music store sales increased 11.8%, Furniture and home furnishings rose 6.6%, building materials and garden equip rose 2.9%
- Sales were up in 6 of 11 subsectors representing 50.9% of the retail trade
- Volume terms saw sales increase 0.2% in October.
- A forward looking view of retail sales for November see sales flat for the month.
The USDCAD is little changed after the report at 1.2758.