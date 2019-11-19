Canada October Teranet house price index +1.0% vs +0.7% y/y prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada house price data from Teranet/National Bank:

Canada house price index
  • Prior was +0.7% y/y
  • Prices down 0.1% m/m vs +0.1% prior
  • Index at 227.6 vs 227.72
The final quarter of the year is typically slow for the index -- five of the past 10 Octobers included declines in the index. The numbers aren't seasonally adjusted.

Digging deeper into the numbers, the +0.2% rise in Vancouver was the first bump in that city's struggling real estate market in 15 months. Meanwhile, prices in the Ottawa area are up 9.8% in the past seven months.
