Canada October Teranet house price index +1.0% vs +0.7% y/y prior

Canada house price data from Teranet/National Bank:





Prior was +0.7% y/y

Prices down 0.1% m/m vs +0.1% prior

Index at 227.6 vs 227.72



The final quarter of the year is typically slow for the index -- five of the past 10 Octobers included declines in the index. The numbers aren't seasonally adjusted.





Digging deeper into the numbers, the +0.2% rise in Vancouver was the first bump in that city's struggling real estate market in 15 months. Meanwhile, prices in the Ottawa area are up 9.8% in the past seven months.

