Canada opposition leader Andrew Scheer quits as Conservative leader

This is a bit of a surprise

Scheer tried to stay on a leader but he was pressured for losing an election that many in his party thought was winnable.





This is good news in the short-term for Prime Minister Trudeau because he's governing with a minority government. The Conservatives won't defeat him and trigger an election without a leader.





At the same time, they might be more likely to try and find a way to bring down his government once a new leader is selected. That said, any time they want to defeat the government, they will need the help of opposition parties and it's tough to find any common ground between the Conservatives and the left-wing and separatist parties.

