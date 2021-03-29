Canada panel says won't recommend AstraZeneca vaccine to under-55 age group

Panel to look into blood clots

As reported earlier, Canada is hitting pause on AstraZeneca vaccines for those under age 55. They cite new research from Europe on potentially serious side effects for younger women, perhaps due to interactions with birth control bills.







It had just started to look like the bad publicity (or bad news) around this particular vaccine had come to an end. Earlier today, Ontario's health minister herself did a photo op getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.





I'll be curious to know how many over-55 year olds take it, given that initially wasn't recommended for older people. A shipment of 1.5m AstraZeneca doses from the US is due in Canada this week.

