Canada PM Trudeau says borders to be closed

Canadian announcements on travel and borders







Trudeau closes the borders. Says non-citizens and those who aren't permanent residents will be denied entry. Americans will be exempted as will air crews and family members of citizens.







Canada will also ban passengers showing symptoms from getting on planes bound for Canada. This includes Canadians. Starting Wednesday only four airports in the country will accept international flights, except for the US, Mexico and the Caribbean.







There are no restrictions on commerce and trade.





Trudeau also announced that more measures are coming to support people and businesses tomorrow. He promised $10 billion more to help businesses and announcements to make money available to vulnerable families.







Trudeau urges all Canadians to come back. "If you're abroad, now is the time to come home," he said. He tells all returning Canadians to self-isolate for 14 days.

