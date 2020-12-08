Canada PM Trudeau: Approval of Pfizer vaccine could come this week

US also expected to approve vaccine

Trudeau said yesterday that Canada could receive up to 249,000 vaccines doses before year end (it takes two doses to be vaccinated).





There are 35 million people in Canada so that won't make a big dent, but it will protect some of the vulnerable.





On the spending side, Trudeau said Canada is not adding structural deficits to the economy. That's a bit rich. I guess we'll find out in a couple years but either way, it needs to be paid back some time and Canada has taken on more debt during the pandemic than anyone.





