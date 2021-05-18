Canada PM Trudeau: Vaccination rate above 75% is key for reducing restrictions

US vaccination rate in the US is at 37% with at least 1 dose at 48%

Canada PM Trudeau on vaccinations is saying that 75% is key for reducing restrictions. Well I guess the US is jumping the gun at 37% fully vaccinated and 48% with at least one dose.







In my state, the visit to Costco yesterday had about a 50-50 split between masked and unmasked.





According to most recent sources from my county 34% are fully vaccinated (I am) with at least one dose at 44%. The positivity rate is 5% which is high suggesting that cases may be undercounted. Nevertheless, it seems to be heading toward full steam ahead.