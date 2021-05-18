Canada PM Trudeau: Vaccination rate above 75% is key for reducing restrictions

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

 US vaccination rate in the US is at 37% with at least 1 dose at 48%

Canada PM Trudeau on vaccinations is saying that 75% is key for reducing restrictions. Well I guess the US is jumping the gun at 37% fully vaccinated and 48% with at least one dose.

In my state, the visit to Costco yesterday had about a 50-50 split between masked and unmasked.  

According to most recent sources from my county 34% are fully vaccinated (I am) with at least one dose at 44%.  The positivity rate is 5% which is high suggesting that cases may be undercounted.  Nevertheless, it seems to be heading toward full steam ahead.  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose