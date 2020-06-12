Canada Q1 capacity utilization 79.8% vs 80.0% expected

National net worth, the sum of national wealth and Canada's net foreign asset position, fell to $12,640.3 billion in the first quarter, down $126.9 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019. The value of equity and investment funds declined sharply, while currency and deposits recorded the largest quarterly increase on record as the household savings rate jumped and the central bank began market operations to support the economy. On a per capita basis, national net worth declined $4,207 to $332,703.

