Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+11
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Canada Q1 current account balance +$1.18B vs +$2.50B expected
Canada current account data
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- Prior was -$7.26B
- This was the first surplus since the third quarter of 2008
- Trade in goods and services balance recorded a $2.1 billion surplus in the first quarter, the first positive balance since 2008
- The investment income surplus declined by $4.9 billion to $1.0 billion in the first quarter
- Direct investment in Canada amounted to $19.6 billion in the first quarter, the highest level since the second quarter of 2019
- Direct investment in Canada was mainly in energy and mining, as well as in manufacturing, in the first quarter
- Canadian investors acquired $37.4 billion of foreign securities in the
first quarter, following a significant investment of $42.5 billion in
the previous quarter
- foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed to $12.7 billion in the
first quarter, compared with a $21.9 billion investment in the previous
quarter.
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close