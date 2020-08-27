Canada Q2 current account balance -8.63B vs -$12.2B expected
Canada second quarter current account
- Prior was -$11.1B
- Trade deficit $7.9B
- Goods deficit $7.7B
- Services deficit $0.2B
The report hints at one of the reasons the Canadian dollar rebounded so strongly from 1.45 in the pandemic.
Foreign investors acquired a record $80.5 billion of Canadian debt securities in the second quarter, following a $39.9 billion investment in the first quarter. This level of foreign investment was almost twice as high as the previous record of $46.3 billion set in the third quarter of 2017.