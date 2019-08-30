Canada Q2 GDP +3.7% vs +3.0% expected

Second quarter 2019 GDP highlights:





Best quarter since Q2 2017



Q1 was +0.4% (revised to +0.5%)



June GDP +0.2% vs +0.1% expected

May GDP was +0.2%

GDP +1.5% y/y

Exports +13.4% in Q2 -- fastest pace since 2014

Household savings rate rises to 1.7% vs 1.3% prior



Business gross fixed capital formation -6.4% vs +4.9%



Business non-residential investment -16.2% -- biggest drop since 2016

Household consumption +0.5% -- weakest since 2012 (prior was +2.9%)

Gov't consumption +2.5%



BOC forecast was 2.3%



This really ties the Bank of Canada's hands. That's a great reading and the Canadian dollar is jumping.





There are some caveats. Both the consumer and business investment were weak and those are often forward-looking indicators. On business non-residential investment, the 16.2% fall comes on the heels of a 14.4% rise in Q1 but both the final two quarters of 2018 were also weak so the trend is poor. Statistics Canada notes a caveat on the drop: "The decrease was due mainly to a 9.3% decline in machinery and equipment investment, largely attributable to a 61.1% decrease in aircraft and other transportation equipment."







The consumer is also weak but the latest data showed a jump in retail sales in July so the Bank of Canada could see it either way.







Percentage contributions: