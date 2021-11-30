Canada Q3 GDP +5.4% vs +2.5% expected

Canadian GDP data for the third quarter





Prior was -1.1%

Q/Q GDP +1.3% vs -0.3% prior (revised to -0.8%)



October GDP +0.8% vs +0.1% expected

September GDP was up 0.4%

Full report



Consumer spending roared in the quarter while inventories trimmed 0.74 pp from GDP. I suspect that will be unwinding in the quarters ahead as companies re-stock following the drawdown due to supply chain problems.





Fixed investment was dogged by a 5.2% drop in new construction, which is also a supply chain story.











Here's an ominous sign:





Remarkable accumulation of residential mortgage liabilities in the previous quarter continued, with households adding $38 billion in the third quarter, more than double that of two years earlier.



A good sign though is that the household savings rate remains extremely elevated, at 11.0% compared to 14.0% in Q2. It's the sixth consecutive quarter with a double-digit savings rate.

