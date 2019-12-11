Canada Q3 industrial capacity fall to 81.7% from 83.3% last quarter

The Canadian industrial capacity and manufacturing capacity is out for the 3rd quarter:

Industrial capacity fell to 81.7% from 83.3% last quarter

manufacturing capacity fell to 78.3% from 80.4 in Q2 (revised from 80.3%)



Capacity Utilization in Canada averaged 82.91 percent from 1987 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 87.30 percent in the first quarter of 1988 and a record low of 72.70 percent in the second quarter of 2009.



The rates of capacity utilization are measures of the intensity with which industries use their production capacity. Capacity utilization is the percentage of actual to potential output.







The data is lower than the stronger Q2 number (the 2Q was the highest since Q2 2018). It is a bit lower than the longer term average of 82.9%.





The USDCAD remains in the very narrow 13 pip trading range for the day and looking for the next shove one way or the other. The current price is at 1.3229. The rising 100 hour moving averages at 1.32242. The falling 200 hour moving average is at 1.32485. Moving outside of day moving average should help define the next bias move in the direction of the break.