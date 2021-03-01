Canada Q4 current account balance -$7.3B vs -$8.0B expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada Q4 current account data

Canada current account
  • Prior was -$7.53B
  • The deficit in trade in goods and services dropped $421 million to $9.2 billion
  • Direct investment in Canada amounted to $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter-the lowest level in nine years
  • Canadian investors acquired an unprecedented $42.5 billion of foreign securities in the fourth quarter. This activity was led by record purchases of foreign-predominantly US-shares, totaling $35.4 billion
  • Foreign investment in Canadian securities was $23.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $11.8 billion in the third quarter.
  • The annual  current account deficit dropped $4.7 billion to $42.7 billion in 2020
I suspect we will second fresh records in this series before long, unless oil prices keep on rising.
