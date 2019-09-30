Canada industrial product prices index for August 0.2% versus -0.5% estimate

Raw material prices -1.8% versus -1.5% estimate

Canada industrial product prices rose by 0.2% versus estimate of -0.5%. The prior month came in at -0.3%.

The raw material price index for August fell -1.8% versus -1.5% estimate. The prior month was revised higher to 1.3% from 1.2% estimate

Ex crude rose 0.4%.

Raw material price index year on year fell -6.0%. The next crude year on year rose 1.9%

Industrial prices ex petro/energy rose 0.7%. YoY it rose 0.5%.

YoY for industrial prices fell -1.0%

Mixed data with the industrial product prices rising more than expected, while raw material prices fell more than expected.









The USDCAD has moved higher (lower CAD) and is trading between a cluster or MAs between 1.32498 and 1.32624 currently.







