Canada reports 3197 coronavirus cases versus 2892 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's a 10.5% rise

Canadian testing hasn't exactly been the gold standard and there are waves of snowbirds returning from the United States.

The country has been on some level of a partial shutdown but not a lockdown. Opinions on how strongly people have followed the advice are mixed. I haven't left the house in 16 days, so I'm doing my part.

That's a 10.5% rise
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose