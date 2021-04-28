Canada reports first blood clot death following AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters with the report that Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine and now the first fatality.

Quebec reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has said the risk associated with the condition is likely to fall with increased awareness and early treatment, and use of the vaccine in much of Europe and elsewhere has resumed after a regulatory review.





Quebec has vaccinated about 400,000 people with the AstraZeneca shot.















