Canada retail sales for June 4.2% versus 4.4% estimate last month. Preliminary estimate for July -1.7%
Canada retail sales for June 2021
- prior month -2.1%
- core retail sales (EX auto) 4.7% versus 4.5% estimate. Prior month -2.0%
- The flash estimate for July most likely felt -1.7%
- e-commerce sales account 45.8% of total retail sales
- the gains were led by higher sales at clothing and clothing accessory stores
- sales increased and in eight of 11 subsectors representing 69.5% retail sales
- in divine terms retail sales were up 4.1%
- retail sales declined -0.7% in the 2Q
- 5.2% of retailers were closed at some point in June compared to 5.6% in May
