Canada retail sales for June 4.2% versus 4.4% estimate last month. Preliminary estimate for July -1.7%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada retail sales for June 2021

Retail sales

  • prior month -2.1%
  • core retail sales (EX auto) 4.7% versus 4.5% estimate. Prior month -2.0%
  • The flash estimate for July most likely felt -1.7%
  • e-commerce sales account 45.8% of total retail sales
  • caught call me when you get to what some up near
  • the gains were led by higher sales at clothing and clothing accessory stores
  • sales increased and in eight of 11 subsectors representing 69.5% retail sales
  • in divine terms retail sales were up 4.1%
  • retail sales declined -0.7% in the 2Q
  • 5.2% of retailers were closed at some point in June compared to 5.6% in May
  • for the full report  CLICK HERE
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose