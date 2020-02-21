Canada retail sales for December 0.0% versus 0.1% estimate

Canada retail sales for December 2019









prior report was 0.9% (was better than 0.6% estimate) revised to 1.1% from 0.9%

Retail sales ex auto for December 0.5% versus 0.3% estimate. Prior was revised higher to 0.5% from 0.2%.. October retail sales fell -1.0%



for the 4th quarter sales fell -0.2% despite higher prices with volumes down -0.5% on the quarter



Building materials biggest retail upside



gasoline was the biggest drag



share of online sales climbed to record 4.7% of Canadian total retail sales



cannabis sales rise 8.1% month on month. Total 1.2 billion in 2019



For the year retail sales were sluggish ending the yearwith a gain of 1.6%, which is the slowest pace since the 2009 recession and the most sluggish increase in receipts outside of the recession since at least 1992

sales were up in 7 of the 11 categories



building materials +3.8%



motor vehicle and parts -1.3%



gasoline stations -2.3%



The slow consumer has prompted the Bank of Canada to lower their expectations. Traders are pricing in at least one interest rate cut of the next 6 months. Economists blame high debt burdens









