Canada retail sales for December 0.0% versus 0.1% estimate

Canada retail sales for December 2019

Canada retail sales move back to unchanged

  • prior report was 0.9% (was better than 0.6% estimate) revised to 1.1% from 0.9%
  • Retail sales ex auto for December 0.5% versus 0.3% estimate.  Prior was revised higher to 0.5% from 0.2%..  October retail sales fell -1.0%
  • for the 4th quarter sales fell -0.2% despite higher prices with volumes down -0.5% on the quarter
  • Building materials biggest retail upside
  • gasoline was the biggest drag
  • share of online sales climbed to record 4.7% of Canadian total retail sales
  • cannabis sales rise 8.1% month on month. Total 1.2 billion in 2019
  • For the year retail sales were sluggish ending the yearwith a gain of 1.6%, which is the slowest pace since the 2009 recession and the most sluggish increase in receipts outside of the recession since at least 1992
  • sales were up in 7 of the 11 categories
  • building materials +3.8%
  • motor vehicle and parts -1.3%
  • gasoline stations -2.3%
The slow consumer has prompted the Bank of Canada to lower their expectations. Traders are pricing in at least one interest rate cut of the next 6 months. Economists blame high debt burdens


