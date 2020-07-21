Canada retail sales for May 2020

Canada retail sales for May 18 .7% vs. 20.0% estimate. Year on year retail sales are down -18.4%



prior month came in at -26.4% but was revised to -25.3%. In March the index fell by -9.9%. Year



ex auto's 10.6% vs. 11.9% estimate. Prior month was revised from -22.0% to -20.7%. Year on year retail sales ex auto's are down -10.6%



motor vehicle and Parts dealers showed a gain of 66.3% month on month. But it is down -39.3% year on year



largest upside contributor on month was new car dealers category, +9.97%



largest downside contributor was the supermarkets, -0.83%



Toronto retail sales grew by 8.0% month on month. Montréal grew by 32.0%. Vancouver grew by 14.4%



Below is the chart of the month-to-month changes in retail sales





