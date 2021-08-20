Canada retail sales highlight the quiet release day
No US data to be released todayThe data calendar today is fairly sparse with Canada retail sales and Canada new housing prices index the only schedule releases.
- Canada retail sales for June are expected to rebound by 4.4% after last month's -2.1% decline. In April the sales felt -5.7% as Covid lockdowns hurt the retail market. The core is expected to rise by 4.5% after last month's -2.0% decline in May, the core measure fell -7.2%
- Canada new home price index for July is expected to rise by 1.3% after a 0.6% gain in June.
Fed president Robert Kaplan will participate in a virtual moderate question-and-answer session at 11 AM ET/1500 GMT. The weekly Baker Hughes rig count will be released at 1 PM ET.