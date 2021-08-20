Canada retail sales highlight the quiet release day

No US data to be released today





Canada retail sales for June are expected to rebound by 4.4% after last month's -2.1% decline. In April the sales felt -5.7% as Covid lockdowns hurt the retail market. The core is expected to rise by 4.5% after last month's -2.0% decline in May, the core measure fell -7.2%



Canada new home price index for July is expected to rise by 1.3% after a 0.6% gain in June.

Fed president Robert Kaplan will participate in a virtual moderate question-and-answer session at 11 AM ET/1500 GMT. The weekly Baker Hughes rig count will be released at 1 PM ET.

The data calendar today is fairly sparse with Canada retail sales and Canada new housing prices index the only schedule releases.