A TV doorstop with Federal Ministers

spoke with reporters about a major announcement coming on Monday

regarding Canada's response to the coronavirus

I posted earlier on similar from the RBA - they've said they'll be making an announcement on Thursday. I said on the RBA post that given the actions from other central banks already on Sunday/Monday that perhaps they should work to get any new policy steps they have decided on out immediately. I'd say the same for this Canadian government announcement.





Maybe I am wrong though, maybe there is much work to be done prior to the announcements and we'll just have to wait.





Waiting will prompt rumours, 'leaks' (in inverted commas because they may be just fiction) and speculation.