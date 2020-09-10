Canada says a sales tax is coming for tech giants

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault spoke Thursday afternoon CAD time on local media (Radio Canada):

"I have every reason to believe that in this next budget we will ask all of these large technology companies to pay the GST like everyone else"

Said the government doesn't plan to back down on this even if there's a possibility for the US government to react

also said that the government is looking closely at what France and Australia are doing, as the two countries have told Google and Facebook that they want the giants to pay for the news content that they use on their platforms.







Something to watch on US-CAD relations, especially with the US election on approach and chief-dummy-spit in charge.







