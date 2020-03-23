Canada says it will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus risk

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Canadian Olympic Committee says it calls on the IOC, and WHO to postpone Tokyo games for 1 year

  • If the Games are not postponed Canada will not sending athletes. 

Also, Australian Olympic Committee has told athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern summer of 2021
  • the exec  board says a team could not be assembled ate present due to coronavirus developments





