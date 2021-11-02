Canada Sept building permits +4.3% vs +3.1% expected

Prior was -2.1% (revised to -2.0%)

Residential +8.2%

Non-residential -3.2%

Multi-family +18.6%

Single-family -2.7%

One of the reasons I think we see a lasting economic boom is because of this sector. House prices have risen substantially since the pandemic and builders have struggled to build. There's still some apprehension about launching new projects, bureaucratic delays are long and supplying things like windows lead to delays. At some point that will end.

