Canada Sept CPI +4.4% vs +4.3% expected
Canada September CPI data
- Fastest y-y rise since Feb 2003
- Prior was 4.1%
- CPI MoM +0.2% vs +0.2% last month. Estimate 0.1%.
- Excluding gasoline CPI increased 3.5% year on year vs 3.2% prior
- Gasoline 32.8% vs +32.5% y/y prior
Core measures (YoY)
- Median 2.8% versus 2.6% last month. Estimate 2.6%
- Trim 3.4% versus 3.3% last month. Estimate 3.3%
- Common 1.8% versus 1.8% last month. Estimate 1.9%
USD/CAD is a bit higher after the report but there's a broad USD bid going through: