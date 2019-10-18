Canada Sept Teranet house price index +0.7% vs +0.6% y/y prior

House price data from Teranet:

  • Prior was +0.6% y/y
  • +0.1% m/m vs +0.4% prior
Here is the m/m chart, you can see that the past few months have shown a strong uptick that hasn't showed up yet in the y/y data:
teranet housing
