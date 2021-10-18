Canada September housing starts 251.2 vs 256.5K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian housing starts from the CHMC

Canada September housing starts
  • 260.2K prior (revised to 262.8K)
  • Multiple starts -4.0%
  • Single detached starts -5.9%
On a trend and monthly basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. That said, many more homes are needed to cool the market.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose