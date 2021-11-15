Canada September manufacturing sales -3.0% versus -3.0% estimate

  • manufacturing sales in September fell -3.0%. That was the lowest level since May 2021
  • sales decreased in 12 of 21 industries, with most of the declines attributed to lower sales and motor vehicles due to the chip shortage
  • higher sales and petroleum and coal industry offset the declines and motor vehicle sales
  • sales of motor vehicles fell 35.6% to $1.9 billion, the lowest sales since May 2020
  • The production capacity rate in the transportation equipment industry fell from 70.6% in August 2021 to 55.3% in September 2021
  • Sales of motor vehicle parts declined 13.5% to $1.8 billion accordingly.
  • Manufacturing sales decreased in eight provinces in September, led by Ontario and Quebec. Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador posted the largest increase.
  • Manufacturing sales on a seasonally adjusted basis fell in 7 of the 12 census metropolitan areas covered by the survey in September, led by Toronto, Edmonton, and Montréal. Sales in Regina increased the most.
  • Total inventories increased 1.3% to a record high $97.6 billion in September, driven by higher inventories of primary metal (+3.6%), fabricated metal (+3.7%) and wood (+3.6%). 
  • The inventory-to-sales ratio increased from 1.60 in August to 1.67 in September.
  • Total value of unfilled orders edged up 0.6% to $94.7 billion in September, mostly due to higher unfilled orders of machinery (+5.8%) and fabricated metal (+2.6%) products.
