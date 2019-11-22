Canada September retail sales -0.1% vs -0.3% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada September retail sales data:

Canada retail sales
  • First decline in three months (after revisions)
  • Prior was -0.1% (revised to +0.1%)
  • Ex autos +0.2% vs -0.1% expected
  • Prior ex autos -0.2% (revised to -0.1%)
This is one of the final reports before the first look at Q3 growth next week. The consensus is +1.3% but this adds some upside risks.

Details:
  • New care sales cut 0.4 pp from the headline
  • Furniture cut 0.05 pp
  • Building materials added 0.21 pp
  • Food and beverage stores add 0.25 pp
  • Gasoline stations cut 0.24 pp
Overall, this is a good-news report for the Canadian dollar and further cements the idea that a rate cut really isn't on the table in December. USD/CAD is at the lows of the day down 24 pips to 1.3261.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose