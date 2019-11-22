Canada September retail sales -0.1% vs -0.3% expected

This is one of the final reports before the first look at Q3 growth next week. The consensus is +1.3% but this adds some upside risks.

Details:

New care sales cut 0.4 pp from the headline

Furniture cut 0.05 pp

Building materials added 0.21 pp

Food and beverage stores add 0.25 pp

Gasoline stations cut 0.24 pp

Overall, this is a good-news report for the Canadian dollar and further cements the idea that a rate cut really isn't on the table in December. USD/CAD is at the lows of the day down 24 pips to 1.3261.

