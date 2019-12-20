Canada October retail sales -1.2% vs +0.5% expected

Worst month since Nov 2018



Prior was -0.1%



Ex autos -0.5% vs +0.2% expected

Prior ex autos +0.2%

Lower sales in 8 of 11 subsectors

Motor vehicles and parts -3.2%

Building materials and garden equipment -3.1%

Gasoline stations +1.5%

Food and beverage stores -0.4%

Furniture and home furnishings -0.5%

Electronics and appliances -3.0%

Closing and accessory stores +2.5%



This is a big miss. USD/CAD jumped on the headlines. The decline was mostly due to soft auto sales -- which are volatile -- but the fall in the ex-autos line is also significant. The most economically-sensitive areas are generally furniture and electronics and both were soft with electronics and appliances stores down a whopping 17.2% y/y.