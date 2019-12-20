Canada October retail sales -1.2% vs +0.5% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

October 2019 retail sales data from Statistics Canada:

Canada retail sales
  • Worst month since Nov 2018
  • Prior was -0.1%
  • Ex autos -0.5% vs +0.2% expected
  • Prior ex autos +0.2%
  • Lower sales in 8 of 11 subsectors
  • Motor vehicles and parts -3.2%
  • Building materials and garden equipment -3.1%
  • Gasoline stations +1.5%
  • Food and beverage stores -0.4%
  • Furniture and home furnishings -0.5%
  • Electronics and appliances -3.0%
  • Closing and accessory stores +2.5%
This is a big miss. USD/CAD jumped on the headlines. The decline was mostly due to soft auto sales -- which are volatile -- but the fall in the ex-autos line is also significant. The most economically-sensitive areas are generally furniture and electronics and both were soft with electronics and appliances stores down a whopping 17.2% y/y.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose