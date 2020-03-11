Canada set to unveil its own fiscal measures in response to the virus today

It will be tough to live up to UK example

Expect headlines imminently with stimulus measure from Canada. There is talk about sick leave measures and shortening the timeline for people to receive benefits along with help for businesses.







It won't be anything of the scale the massive programs the UK just announced but there is room for an upside surprise. Like with GBP, I wouldn't expect an immediate reaction in the FX market but all these measures will set the table for an impressive rebound, one day.

