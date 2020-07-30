Canada small business sentiment improves... because dying businesses stopped responding

That's one way to boost the numbers





The Canadian federal of small business is out with its latest survey of sentiment and the numbers are back to pre-COVID levels but the chief economist said the bounce comes with a few big caveats.





It is likely that many business owners have much lower expectations of what good performance means 12 months out, so the index will show a temporary overshoot profile during a recovery.





Secondly, they highlight a survivor effect and that "a notable number of weaker businesses polled in the spring no longer responded to the survey in July. This suggests an acceleration of business exits between June and July."







A more-telling metric might be the measure of how many business owners say they are in good shape. It's at 22%, about half the usual metric.

