Canada Teranet new house price index for January 0.1% versus 0.2% last month

Canada's Teranet new house price index for January 2020

  • Teranet MoM new house price index for January +0.1% versus 0.2% estimate
  • YoY price index 2.1% versus 1.9% last month
  • The home price index rises 2228.6 from 228.44
  • the largest month-to-month gain was in Hamilton at +0.8%. Year on year home prices are up 6.9%.
  • The largest month-to-month decline was in Québec city at -1.4%. Year on year is down -1.2%. Calgary also fell over 1% at -1.1% MoM and -1.6% year on year
