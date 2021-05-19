Canada Teranet/National Bank home price for April 2.4% versus 1.5% last mo
Home price index for April 2021
- Home price index MoM April 2021 2.4% versus 1.5% last month
- Home price index YoY 11.9% versus 10.8% last month
- Index rose 2261.74 from 255.68 last month
- Vancouver home prices rose 2% MoM and are up 9.4% year on year
- March will on prices up 1.5%, and 15.9% YoY
- Halifax up 26.8% YoY for the largest YoY gainer
- Hamilton up 22.9% YoY
- The Halifax month-to-month gain was a 5.4% which led for the month. Edmonton was up 0.4% and showed the slowest growth. The top 5 month on month: Halifax (5.4%), Toronto (3.0%), Victoria (2.8%), Ottawa-Gatineau (2.8%) and Hamilton (2.8%)
- The gain represents the ninth consecutive acceleration and the strongest 12-month gain since August 2017.
- For the full report CLICK HERE
Home prices continue to soar.